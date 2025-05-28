Along with its introduction of One UI 8, coupled with a new beta for Galaxy S25 devices, Samsung did confirm that we can look forward to new foldables coming this year.

Not named specifically but safely assumed, Samsung says its next foldables will arrive this summer, expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. We have already seen 3rd-party renders of the devices from various sources, with the Z Flip 7 in line for the biggest physical change.

Samsung didn’t share any specifics about these new foldables, only that they will run One UI 8 at launch. We have all of those details here.

Once we have a more concrete launch date, we will update you.

// Samsung