New Galaxy S25 Ultra Deal Slaps $250 Off With No Trades Required

Current Galaxy S25 Ultra Deal: $250 off through Amazon in a variety of colors and storage options. The Galaxy S25+ is also $250 off, while the regular Galaxy S25 discount tops out at $125 off.

Buying a brand new phone that Samsung makes shouldn’t always have to be a process that happens through Samsung’s store. Sometimes you just want a straight-up discount without needing to trade something and then have the phone arrive in a matter of hours. That is the current situation through Amazon, which has discounted all of the Galaxy S25 series phones from $175 off up to $250 off.

If interested, you are looking at starting prices of $1,049 (256GB) for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, $749 (256GB) or the Galaxy S25+, and $624 (128GB) for the Galaxy S25.

Since all of these phones are available in a variety of colors and storage sizes, you’ll have to hit up those links below to see which has the biggest discount. Amazon is giving some colors larger price cuts (like Mint for the S25). Thankfully, most of these can be shipped with overnight delivery of you are a Prime member.

Again, no trade-ins are required on these – they are straight discounts.

Amazon Deal Links: Galaxy S25 Ultra | Galaxy S25+ | Galaxy S25