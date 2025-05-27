Samsung Ships May Patch to More Galaxy Phones

Samsung is in the process of rolling out the May security to additional Galaxy devices. This week, owners of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3 are getting the latest fixes.

Nothing beyond the May patch is listed in the changelog, but if you boot this update up and notice anything worthy, feel free to let us know.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy Z Fold 3 : F926USQSBKYE2

: F926USQSBKYE2 Z Flip 3 : F711USQSCKYE2

: F711USQSCKYE2 Z Fold 4 : F936USQS8HYE2

: F936USQS8HYE2 Z Flip 4: F721USQS8HYE2

Go snag it.

// Verizon