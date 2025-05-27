Droid Life

Samsung Ships May Patch to More Galaxy Phones

Samsung is in the process of rolling out the May security to additional Galaxy devices. This week, owners of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3 are getting the latest fixes.

Nothing beyond the May patch is listed in the changelog, but if you boot this update up and notice anything worthy, feel free to let us know.

Updated Software Version Numbers

  • Galaxy Z Fold 3: F926USQSBKYE2
  • Z Flip 3: F711USQSCKYE2
  • Z Fold 4: F936USQS8HYE2
  • Z Flip 4: F721USQS8HYE2

Go snag it.

// Verizon

