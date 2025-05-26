Google’s Pixel 8 Pro is approaching its 2-year birthday, which might seem like it is aging and not something to consider. The thing is, Google has committed to supporting this phone with Android version updates for another 5 years, through 2030. It still has pretty good specs, a great camera, and the level of software support that few Android phones receive. Oh, it also has the Material 3 Expressive redesign on the way, with beta builds available now.

We bring up the Pixel 8 Pro today because Google and Amazon have both dropped its price by $400. At that discount, the 128GB model starts at just $599, which is a really great price on Google’s top tier model from 2023.

If interested, Google has all colors priced at $599, including Obsidian, Porcelain, Mint, and Bay. If you want more storage, both places are starting to run out of stock, but you can hit those links to see for yourself if any re-stock.

Should you buy a Pixel 8 Pro (review) with the Pixel 9 Pro sitting there are $200 off most days and the Pixel 10 Pro around the corner? I mean, it’s still a great phone and at $599 is 40% off its original price. With years of support still behind it, yeah, it might be depending on your budget.

PIXEL 8 PRO DEAL RECAP: $400 off at Amazon and Google Store on 128GB model, with starting prices of $599. No trade-ins required.

Amazon Deal Link (Google Store)