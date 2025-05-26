Samsung isn’t doing a bunch of huge Memorial Day weekend deals like everyone else, but they are at least doing what amounts to an instant $215 discount on their still-great Galaxy Watch Ultra. All you have to do is hand them almost any smartwatch (in any condition) and they’ll give you an instant price cut.

To get this Galaxy Watch Ultra deal, Samsung is doing their standard instant discount for trade-ins, but they’ve decided to reward you with a minimum $215 off if you have any smartwatch to get rid of. This could be any watch from Samsung, Apple, Google, or Garmin, according to the site’s dropdown menu. However, there is an “Other” category that means you can give them any smartwatch and they’ll give you $215 off.

At $215 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra drops from $650 to $434.99, which is a pretty good price. This is Samsung’s most advanced watch to date, has all of the top specs of a smartwatch, and should last for years and years to come. Here’s our review, in case you missed it.

GALAXY WATCH ULTRA DEAL RECAP: Minimum instant $215 off with trade-in of any smartwatch, up to $325 off depending on model. Starting price of $434.99 or as low as $324.99 (50% off).

Galaxy Watch Ultra Deal Link