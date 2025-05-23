This deal is really good, guys – here’s a 2-pack of 20W Anker chargers that each have 2 ports on them for just $10. You should buy these.

These Anker chargers have a 20W USB-C port that can hit those speeds when you are only charging through it. They also have an 18W USB-A port that works in the same way when charging alone. However, if you charge two devices at the same time, we’re talking about 7.5W out of each. These are not insanely powerful laptop chargers, but they are perfect for that kitchen drawer or garage plug where you just need a plug to get you some juice while you put in work.

All you have to do is hit that link below and then enter code "0ULHDILR" at checkout to drop the price from $13.99 to $9.99.

