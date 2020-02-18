Mozilla has launched its Firefox Private Network VPN beta for Android, but the downside is that you need an invite to use it.

Like other VPNs, its designed to keep you browsing on your device safely and securely. With it, users can hide their online activity and location, and choose from 100+ servers in 30+ countries across the globe. Additionally, Mozilla lists that users can stream and download with no bandwidth restrictions even when on public WiFi. You can find full details for it here.

While in beta testing, this VPN service costs $4.99/month, but again, the only way you can currently use it is with an invite from Mozilla. To get one, you can download the app (link below), then add your email to the list.

Have at it.

// Android Police