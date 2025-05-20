Google introduced a new Ultra tier for its Google AI subscriptions this morning. Priced at a big ol’ $249/month, Google AI Ultra will get you access to nine different things, including access to its new AI filmmaking tool called Flow, Whisk, Gemini in basically every service they offer, plus a YouTube Premium subscription.

You can view the full detailed list of everything that’s included below. It’s very much aimed at the creatives generatives among us, with tools able to create short films, animations, images, research tools, and so much more. Of course, the less expensive Google AI Pro is also available at just $20/month, but does offer a bit less for features.

What’s Included With Google AI Ultra

Gemini: Experience the absolute best version of our Gemini app. This plan offers the highest usage limits across Deep Research, cutting-edge video generation with Veo 2 and early access to our groundbreaking Veo 3 model. It’s designed for coding, academic research and complex creative endeavors. In the coming weeks, Ultra subscribers will also get access to Deep Think in 2.5 Pro, our new enhanced reasoning mode.

Flow: This new AI filmmaking tool is custom-designed for Google DeepMind's most advanced models (Veo, Imagen and Gemini). It enables the crafting of cinematic clips, scenes and cohesive narratives with intuitive prompting. Google AI Ultra unlocks the highest limits in Flow with 1080p video generation, advanced camera controls and early access to Veo 3.

Whisk: Whisk helps you quickly explore and visualize new ideas using both text and image prompts. With Google AI Ultra, get the highest limits for Whisk Animate, which turns your images into vivid eight-second videos with Veo 2.

NotebookLM: Get access to the highest usage limits and enhanced model capabilities later this year, whether you're using NotebookLM for studying, teaching or working on your projects.

Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Vids and more: Make everyday tasks easier with access to Gemini directly in your favorite Google apps like Gmail, Docs, Vids and more.

Gemini in Chrome: Starting tomorrow, get early access to Gemini directly within the Chrome browser. This feature allows you to effortlessly understand complex information and complete tasks on the web by using the context of the current page.

Project Mariner: This agentic research prototype can assist you in managing up to 10 tasks simultaneously — from research to bookings and purchases — all from a single dashboard.

YouTube Premium: An individual YouTube Premium plan lets you watch YouTube and listen to YouTube Music ad-free, offline and in the background.

30 TB of storage: Offers massive storage capacity across Google Photos, Drive and Gmail to keep your creations and important files secure.

No doubt, you’re getting access to a lot of stuff, but will you be using it enough to justify the cost? That will be up to you. To those who grab it while it’s new, Ultra has special introduction pricing: $124.99/month for 3 months, then back up to its usual pricing. That will at least give you an idea if you like it or not.

Google AI Pricing Breakdown

