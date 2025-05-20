Google announced today that Wear OS 6 will arrive later this year, first on Pixel Watch, with a Developer Preview getting released today so developers can get a head start on creating experiences for it.

With its Wear OS 6 announcement, the Android Development team shared a lot of looks at Material 3 Expressive, the design language that powers the aesthetic. The idea is that Wear OS 6 will offer a whole new level of personalization with its modern appearance. Google says, “The new design offers a great level of expression to meet user demand for experiences that are modern, relevant, and distinct.”

In addition to the UI changes, Google also mentions platform optimizations, leading to a 10% improvement in battery life for those running Wear OS 6. On the developer side of things, Google highlights new ways to refine the always-on display experience, updated framework for tiles making them quickly actionable, and yes, a lot of colors and shapes to go with Material 3 Expressive.

In the image above, we can get a peek at richer media controls for Wear OS, complete with squiggly shapes. For developers, Google also detailed updated workings of scrolling indicators and progress indicators, all of which you can get detailed looks at by checking out the Wear OS development site.

We don’t necessarily recommend regular users flash a Developer Preview. Leave that to the professionals, as the chance of bugs and jank is high. However, once a beta is released, we’ll ensure you’re the first to know.

// Google