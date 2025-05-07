Samsung confirmed this afternoon/evening that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be made official on May 12. During a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for Monday at 5pm Pacific (8pm Eastern), we’ll see this “Beyond Slim” phone that has been teased since the early part of this year.

Samsung says that, “This is more than a slim smartphone. Every curve, contour and component reflects a breakthrough in precise engineering to create a premium experience worthy of the S series name. The Galaxy S25 Edge not only sets a new standard for what you can achieve with your smartphone, but it also unlocks a new era of growth for the mobile industry.”

The company also confirmed that the phone will feature its 200-megapixel camera, the same that’s in the Galaxy S25 series.

And yes, reservations are now open for Galaxy S25 Edge. For those who reserve, you’ll receive a $50 credit towards your purchase. Yu can also expect enhanced trade-in values to be live.