Netflix announced new features this week, mostly having to do with its TV experience. However, a couple of things are aimed at smartphone users, and naturally, one of them includes AI.

Over on iOS, those users are getting a generative AI-powered search feature, allowing for a conversation with an AI bot that can feed you Netflix recommendations. For example, you can say, “I want to a scary and dark movie” or “I want something funny and upbeat.” The AI will then return titles. Netflix says this will be an opt-in beta on iOS.

For all mobile users, including us on Android, Netflix will be testing a vertical feed full with clips from shows and movies to make discovery “easy and fun.” Users will be able to tap to watch the whole show or movie immediately, add it to My List, or share with friends. Think TikTok or YouTube Shorts, but for Netflix. This is funny because many of those scrolling apps are already filled with clips from Netflix shows/movies, but they never contain the title of the content, so this might actually be cool.

To read all about the new things coming to Netflix, follow the link below to check the full blog.

// Netflix