For buyers of a Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, or Galaxy Tab S10 series device and who skipped adding Samsung Care+ to your purchase, open enrollment has arrived now through June 15.

Through the plan, device(s) are covered with unlimited repairs for drops, spills, borked batteries, plus customers have access to same-day replacements for lost or stolen devices, along with $0 cracked screen and back glass repairs. Samsung offers a solid insurance plan, costing between $0.32 and $0.58 per day depending on your device.

If you’re someone who doesn’t have any type of coverage for your phone, the thing most of us use 100x a day, it’s not a terrible idea to ensure it’s covered against accidents. These are pricey pieces of hardware after all and replacing the whole thing out of pocket is not fun.

Follow the link below to get yourself signed up if you need it.