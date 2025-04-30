Samsung Slaps $230 Off Galaxy S25 Ultra Without Trade-in

Samsung reported its Q1 earnings last night and said that they had a pretty good quarter, thanks to strong demand for the Galaxy S25 series. I don’t think that is all that surprising, as the S25 series is quite good, the specs are still up there with the best, and the software received One UI 7 out of the box, which is one of Samsung’s biggest software upgrades to date. They also ran some pretty serious deals to get you into those new phones.

However, because the global world is all confused and worried about the future economy, thanks to the US creating trade chaos for no reason, Samsung isn’t sure what will happen in the 2nd half of the year. They plan to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge here shortly to pump sales during the slow season, followed by new foldables for the second half of the year like they always do. But they still need to sell S25 devices for the timing being and have kicked off a fresh round of discounts.

The entire Galaxy S25 series has straight-cash discounts at the moment, without the need for a trade-in. You can still trade-in, of course, but you don’t have to in order to get a deal on the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, or Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is $230 off all storage variants, giving you a starting price of $1,069. The Galaxy S25+ is $150 off, with a starting price of $779. Finally, the Galaxy S25 is $80 off, dropping it to $719.

To get a bigger discount, Samsung will let you trade-in and give you from $500 to $630 off with the best devices, but those values are quite low at the moment. If you’d like to get a bigger trade-in discount, your best bet is to wait until the next Samsung Discover event.

Samsung Deal Link