For two more days, Google is offering a $100 store credit to those who purchase a Pixel 9a, for use on future purchases. While that’s already groovy, Google’s trade-in system can bring the price of the Pixel 9a to as low as $99, so if you’re always trying to find the best deal, this is definitely one of them.

We recently reviewed the Pixel 9a, a solid mid-range option for anyone who wants the Pixel Experience, but doesn’t want to spend the money needed to get into a Pixel 9 Pro or similar.

Kellen’s takeaway from the device is straight forward, “For those on a budget, the Pixel 9a is an easy choice to put on your list to consider. If you love the Pixel experience software over others, want a phone that feels more premium than its price tag, and battery life that lasts and lasts, this might just top your list.”

For those not using a trade-in, Pixel 9a is priced at $499. Again, this offer expires April 23.