CMF by Nothing, a sub brand we have tried to keep tabs on, is launching a new phone later this month. Called the Phone 2 Pro, this device should offer a bit more in terms of specs and features than the original CMF Phone 1 (only available via beta).

Phone 2 Pro appears to come with a very nifty look, as you can see above. CMF has been teasing the release for a bit, posting various highlights and videos as we inch closer to the official launch date. The device will feature three rear cameras, a very thin design, Nothing’s Essential Space which is an AI-powered memory storage app of sorts, and MediaTek chipset.

Maybe the most intriguing piece of the new phone is the teased texture of the device. CMF claims, “A new finish. Textured, tactile, different.” We have to remember, CMF has OnePlus DNA, and from the looks of the event invite, we want to say we could see a sandstone-like surface return. It would be a glorious sandpaper-like experience in our hands.

CMF by Nothing posted a lot of videos onto its website that we recommend you check out. And of course, once we have official availability and pricing, we will update you.

