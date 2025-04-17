Google is hosting a sale on its latest streaming device, the Google TV Streamer. Regularly priced at $99, you can snag it from a variety of retailers for just $79, which is a solid deal for this box.

We gave impressions on this device a while ago, with the main takeaway being that the performance is way better than past options from Google, plus the remote is super nice. In fact, we recommend picking up the remote to use with your older devices even if you don’t plan on fully upgrading hardware. It’s that good.

For those needing to upgrade their aging Chromecast devices, this is a great option.