As we approach the end of the 2025 school year, Google has an offer for students that will take them through most of the 2026 school year too. How does free Gemini Advanced with 2TB of Google One storage sound? That’s the offer.

Google announced the limited-time offer today, saying that they want to help students during this stressful exam season and through the next school year as well. The tools they’ve built into Gemini and Gemini Advanced could be all that a student needs to improve scores and studies.

How does free Gemini Advanced for students work? Google has created a special students portal on their Gemini page (linked below) where you can sign-up. The offer gets you access to the Google One AI Premium plan (2TB storage) with Gemini Advanced (with Gemini Live and Canvas), NotebookLM Plus, Gemini in Docs, Sheets, and Slides, and Veo 2/Whisk, which are their image and video generation tools.

Again, this is free as long as students sign-up before June 30, 2025. It stays free “through finals in Spring 2026” or June 30, 2026. Below are the steps to get you setup and how to determine if you are eligible.

Be 18 years of age or older;

be a resident of the United States;

Have successfully verified your student status using a valid school .edu email address as and when requested;

Reverify your enrollment by August 31, 2025;

Have a personal Google Account;

Have a Google Payments account with a qualifying form of payment at sign-up; and

subscribe to Google One AI Premium through the Google Play Store.

To sign-up, you’ll hit up gemini.google/students. (Full Terms)

// Google