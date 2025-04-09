Samsung has been showing off a smart home robot named “Ballie” since at least 2020 as a fun, but silly concept. The idea behind Ballie is to give your home a robotic pet that can help take care of your dog, potentially act as a security camera, project all sorts of screens wherever you need them, and control your smart home. Well, those were the concept ideas for Ballie back in 2024. For 2025, Ballie is real, probably not like it was in 2024’s concept, and you might even be able to buy one in the US.

After showing off the most recent version of Ballie at CES 2025 and promising a launch in the first half of the year, Samsung and Google announced today at Google Cloud Next 2025 that Ballie is indeed arriving this summer with Gemini onboard.

In a short announcement, Samsung says that Ballie will be able to “engage in natural, conversational interactions to help users manage home environments, including adjusting lighting, greeting people at the door, personalizing schedules, setting reminders, and more” as it cruises around your home with its little wheels. What exactly does that mean in your daily life? Well, it sounds…like something.

Using a combination of Google’s multimodal AI reasoning and Samsung’s AI capabilities, Ballie will attempt to do more than just act as a basic assistant. Samsung suggests users ask Ballie, “Hey Ballie, how do I look?” in the morning before they start their day. Ballie will then offer styling recommendations…what? You could also tell Ballie that you “Feel tired today,” to which it will respond by tailoring advice it finds from Google Search…bro, what? That sounds so scary.

That aside, the video below shows what a typical day with Ballie could look like in some future world, so expect only portions of what you see below to be in the real Ballie. This was a video they released a year ago at CES 2024.

How much will Ballie cost? Samsung did not say. However, Amazon has had its Astro robot for sale for some time in invitation-only availability – it costs a whopping $1,600. Will Ballie cost that much? It certainly could. Just don’t expect it to be cheap.

If you are at all interested, you can sign-up at Samsung’s site (here) to receive updates on launch.