Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 happens to be at one of its best prices ever at the moment, and I don’t even think there is a special event going on. Samsung is just discounting the phone by $300 and then offering up a bigger discount on top of that if you trade something in. You can save up to $1,300 right now, which seems quite good for a phone this expensive.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 typically starts at $1,899 with 256GB storage or you can jump that up to 512GB and pay $2,019. There used to be 1TB models, but those appear to be sold all of the way out in all colorways. For this latest deal, Samsung has swiped $300 off either storage option, so you immediately start at either $1,599 or $1,719. Again, that’s just a discount for the sake of it, with no other action required.

However, if you want more savings (which you do), then you go the trade-in route as usual. Samsung gives this as an instant discount provided today, with up to $1,000 off depending on the device you have to trade. Combine that $1,000 with the $300 off and you have a 68% discount.

To get that full trade, the usual suspects are here – a Galaxy Fold 5 or Galaxy Fold 4 will both get you $1,000 off. The Galaxy S24 Ultra and Fold 3 will get you $900 off too. From there, the values start dropping, but if you have anything not just named, you should hit that link below and check the value. Your current phone is probably worth more than you think.

This current Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal applies to all colors, including the online exclusives. Your best deal gets you a Fold 6 for $599.

Samsung Deal Link