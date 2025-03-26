Samsung updated its Galaxy A series this week, with the Galaxy A26 and Galaxy A36 being the highlights. Like its high-end devices, Samsung is putting emphasis on artificial intelligence, making the entry into AI more affordable for its customers.

Starting at just $299, the Galaxy A26 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display, octa-core processor, triple rear camera system (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), 128GB storage (with microSD slot with support up to 1TB), 6GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery, IP67 rating, and launches with Android 15 (One UI 7) with six years of OS updates down the road.

Galaxy A36 is priced at $399, featuring a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display, octa-core processor, triple rear cameras (50 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP), 128GB storage, 6GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery, IP67 rating, and also comes with six years of OS upgrades. Notable is a color option only available for the A36, Awesome Lavender. It looks pretty hot.

A few of the AI features buyers can expect are Circle to Search, Object Eraser, and Edit Suggestions. In the grand scheme of AI features, those are good ones to have, especially Object Eraser.

Each of these new devices is available for purchase now on Samsung’s website. Samsung has trade-in offers available, as well as a promotion that nets you 50% off Galaxy Buds FE and Galaxy Fit3 with purchase of either of these phones.