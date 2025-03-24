Starting March 25 (that’s tomorrow), T-Mobile customers can begin to claim their free season of MLB TV. When this was first announced a month ago, I told you that we’d remind you of this. Aren’t we nice?

Once tomorrow arrives, you’ll have a limited time to claim the offer, typically a week. You’ll open the T-Life app from T-Mobile, claim the offer, then either log into your MLB account or create one. Just like every year, it should be a very straightforward process.

Big shoutout to T-Mobile for continuing to offer this to baseball fans. It’s a fantastic perk, especially for those who don’t live in the market of their favorite teams.

We’ll shoot you a very quick update tomorrow, just to be sure you claimed it.