Google consistently improves the Android experience on numerous devices through frequent, behind-the-scenes updates. Delivered via Google Play Services, the Google Play Store, and system-level updates, these enhancements and security fixes happen independently of major OS updates. This allows for significant improvements without the delays associated with full system upgrades.

Detailed information about these weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly releases is available on Google System Release Notes pages. These updates reach a vast array of Android devices, including phones, tablets, Android and Google TV, Android Auto and Automotive OS, Wear OS, and Chrome OS, often occurring seamlessly in the background.

We have a relatively large amount of changes dated for March 24, and while you may not see a lot of this in your daily usage of Android phone, they’re happening.

Here’s what new.

March 2025

Google Play services v25.11 (2025-03-24)

Account Management

[Phone] With this feature, you’ll see recommendations for cross-device services in Google Settings.

Developer Services

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Maps related processes in their apps.

Security & Privacy

[Phone] With this new update, existing Android Find My Device features work in Direct Boot mode.

System Management

[Auto, Phone, TV, Wear] We’ve fixed issues related to system management and diagnostics services to improve your overall experience.

Utilities

[Phone] Bug fixes for Utilities related services.

Wallet

[Phone] With this feature, you’ll find a new education card in Google Wallet.

[Phone, Wear] With this new feature, you’ll get support for Aliro protocol on NFC readers in Google Wallet.

Google Play Store v45.5 (2025-03-24)

[Phone] With this feature, you’ll find new Quest formats on the Google Play Store search page.

[Phone] You may find subscription offers in the Search results and App details pages.

[Phone] With this update, a new format highlights new and noteworthy events.

// Google