Over on Samsung’s website, now’s a good time to snag a Galaxy Watch Ultra, with the smartwatch on sale for what seems to be no particular reason. The beauty is, you don’t even need a trade-in for the savings. This is pure cash money off the price.

Samsung has the device at $230 off, bringing its price down to $419. That’s completely reasonable for this wearable. For those who might have a trade-in device, you can save up to $325, making it even sweeter.

If you’re curious about this device, I suggest you check our full review here. The takeaway is, you’re getting a powerful Wear OS experience with a big battery, complete with most of the adventure and wellness tracking you might ever need. It’s a solid Android watch option.

