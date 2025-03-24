Galaxy S25 Series Gets Android’s New Instant Hotspot Feature

Tethering Android devices to each other is typically easier if they’re from the same brand, but thanks to Android’s Instant Hotspot feature, Samsung’s new Galaxy S25 lineup will play quite nicely with Android tablets from another brand.

Before this change, sharing your Samsung phone’s connection with a Samsung tablet was straightforward enough (Auto Hotspot), but now with Instant Hotspot, available on the Galaxy S25 lineup with One UI 7, you can enable a hotspot and instantly connect with an Android tablet from any other manufacturer.

For those who have been keeping track, this specific feature has been missing from Samsung phones, but it’s now arriving with the latest One UI build. With this, so long as you’re signed into the same Google account on both devices, and the feature is enabled, you’ll get a pop up on your Android tablet that allows you to instant connect to the phone’s hotspot.

This is the sort of interoperability that makes Android so special.

// Android Authority