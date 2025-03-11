Need an incredible deal on a random Tuesday? The Google Pixel 9, the non-Pro model, is $200 off and an absolutely steal. It might be the best price yet, too.

Normally priced at $799, you can grab the 128GB model for $599 if you think that will be enough storage, assuming you plan to hang on to it for a while. If you need more storage, the 256GB model is also $200 off and starts at $699.

Depending on where you go shopping for this deal, you’ll find varying price drops on select colors. Both Amazon and Best Buy have the Obsidian (black) Pixel 9 at $200 off for either storage option. For the other colors, Amazon is only doing a $150 off discount. Best Buy will give you $200 off the Wintergreen model, though, but it’s only a 128GB phone.

Tim reviewed the Pixel 9 when it first released and had absolutely nothing but positives to say. He did wish there was a telephoto lens (we might get one in the Pixel 10) and wasn’t thrilled with the speaker performance. Outside of those two items, he was more than impressed by Google’s non-Pro phone for 2024.

Pixel 9 Deals: Amazon | Best Buy