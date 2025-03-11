Google: We’re Working On That ‘Receiving Media’ Issue in Messages

Google Messages users are apparently experiencing an issue when receiving media, something Google has been actively working to fix. Google took to its support site to say that it’s hoping users will see a noticeable difference now, after updates have been rolled out.

You can read the full statement below.

We know many of you have been experiencing frustrating issues receiving media in Messages, especially slowdowns and failures. We understand how disruptive this can be, and we appreciate you bringing it to our attention. Our team has been actively working on this, and we’ve recently rolled out updates aimed at significantly improving media receiving performance. We’re hoping you’ll see a noticeable difference now. However, we also know that issues can be complex, and we’re committed to getting this right. Please continue to share your experiences with us. Your feedback is absolutely essential as we work to make Messages better for everyone. If you’re still seeing problems, please let us know the details.

I haven’t come across this issue personally, but have you? Maybe I’m the lucky one or I don’t receive enough media from folks.

We’ll keep you posted if Google has more to say down the road. In the meantime, why aren’t you using Telegram or something?

// Google