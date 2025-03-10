The best way to save money on a new device purchase is by having a decent trade-in to go along with it, but sometimes people don’t have a trade-in and they miss out on good savings. This deal should solve that problem.

For a limited time, Samsung is providing $230 off to all Galaxy Watch Ultra buyers, no trade-in needed. That discount brings the price for Samsung’s top wearable to just $419. If you’re someone with a trade-in device, you can save a total of $325, making it even more affordable.

Samsung is also willing to give you 50% off a set of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro if you get them bundled with your new watch, which is a very solid offer. That discount brigs my current favorite earbuds to only $125.

Follow the link below if you’re tired of needing a trade-in to save the most money.