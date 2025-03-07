Samsung’s week of deals is coming to an end, but before it does, the company is attempting to entice folks into a shiny new Galaxy Z Fold 6. To do so, it’s offering enhanced trade-in values (or increased instant savings to those without a trade in), as well as free doubled storage for select color options.

The big number you can save with a maxed out trade-in of $1,000 and the free doubled storage is $1,120 off. That brings the price to $899 for the device. However, if you don’t have a trade-in, you can still take advantage of a $400 instant discount, as well as the free doubled storage, equalling savings of $520 (or $1,499).

Eligible colors for the free doubled storage are all colors that aren’t online exclusives, which are Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow (photoed above). Honestly, Navy is the best color, so this works out perfectly.

Samsung is also offering instant discounts on accessory devices, such as the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch Ultra. If you want to save even more money, it always helps to bundle. Follow the link below to take advantage of Samsung’s offering.