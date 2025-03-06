Gboard Switches to Rounded Keys and Folks Aren’t Loving It

Google may have given Gboard a really neat new Voice Toolbar for voice-typing enthusiasts to utilize, but they also appear to have made a change to the keyboard’s styling that has some people borderline upset. Guys, Gboard has dropped the square-ish keys and is going with a much more rounded design. Uh oh.

We were cruising the Google Pixel subreddit this morning and noticed a thread called, “Gboard changed.” We had to take a look, as that period certainly gave off concerned vibes and we were not disappointed once inside.

The thread is growing quickly with the update to Gboard rolling out and people are beginning to notice that their lives have been upended by roundness. As one person put it, “Yes it’s completely ugly.” Others were more pointed in saying “I hate it.” Dang. At least the original poster was open to getting used to it, even if they initially called it “very ugly.”

Below, we’ve captured a comparison of the old style of Gboard on my Nothing Phone 3a Pro next to the new style on my Pixel 9 Pro. It is a semi-big change, I guess, but I can at least report back that the typing experience remains the same. You can even resize to get circles like I have or ovals by making the keyboard taller.

I think we’ll all survive this one. Or you could turn off the key boarders in the Theme area of Gboard’s settings to get a perfectly flattened keyboard. Or just voice type. Or do some yoga.

Y’all OK?