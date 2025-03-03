Samsung kicked off one of their regularly schedule “Discover” sales this week, bringing a new round of discounts on almost all of their products, including the Galaxy S25 series. Since we’re a month out from initial launch, the discounts will now shift around to try and keep you interested, if you didn’t already upgrade.

For this newest discount on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, we’re seeing price drops of up to $440 off at the top tier models, plus $300 off if you don’t need the max amount of storage. Of course, you can further increase the discounts up to $1,140 off if you have a newer phone to trade-in.

Let’s break all of these new Galaxy S25 Ultra deals down.

$1,140 OFF WITH TRADE ON 1TB MODEL: The craziest Galaxy S25 Ultra deal has got to be on the 1TB version, which is quickly selling out in most colors. You can see discounts up to $1,140 off on this version in colors of Titanium Gray and Titanium Whitesilver. That price drop arrives courtesy of $900 off in trades, plus a bonus $240 off just for fun as an “instant savings.”

That’s a crazy discount that gets you into a Galaxy S25 Ultra with 1TB storage for $519.99. I do believe this is the cheapest this 1TB model has ever been.

Of course, to get that price, you’ll trade Samsung a Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Fold 6, or Galaxy Fold 5, just like at pre-orders. And like at launch, there are phones with other high values, like $750 for a Galaxy S23 Ultra, plus $700 off for a Galaxy Flip 6 or Galaxy S24+. The trade-in values do not appear to have changed much, but because it’s a “Discover” week, Samsung is adding on other instant savings.

$440 OFF WITHOUT TRADES: For those without a phone to trade, Samsung will drop up to $440 off the 1TB model or $300 off the 256GB model. There are select colors with those big discounts, so you’ll want to hit this link and see which ones qualify. For the 256GB versions, the full $300 is from the exclusive online colors, while the 1TB is on the colors we mentioned above.

$100 BONUS CREDIT: No matter which route you go (trade or no trade), Samsung is tossing in a bonus $100 credit to spend on accessories. They are also discounting accessories and then letting you stack that $100 credit to really reduce the price. That could mean a Galaxy Ring on the finger for $199 or a Galaxy Watch Ultra for $340.

Samsung Deal Link