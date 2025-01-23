Deciding to pre-order a Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, or Galaxy S25 is a thing you could have done immediately yesterday, just as Samsung’s Unpacked event was kicking off. Like, you could have pre-ordered before Samsung even told you what the phones were about. Crazy for sure, but if you waited for more info to shake out, we understand. And we have more info for you today.

The best Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order deals are always going to start with your current device and the value Samsung will give you for it through their trade-in program. The reason that Samsung’s own site is the best place each year to order their new phones is because they typically give you crazy values on previous generation phones in order to get you into the new one. For the Galaxy S25, that is once again true.

Below, we’ve listed the top trades to get the biggest discount on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25+, and S25. You’ll notice that we mixed in a few iPhone and Google Pixel devices too, but Samsung isn’t going wild with those phones. They are hoping you own one of their old devices and that you want to upgrade from it.

Best Galaxy S25 Ultra trade values: For the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the top devices are no surprise and they include the last two Galaxy Z Fold releases, along with last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung will give you $900 off instantly today for those. That’s the best value and drops the starting S25 Ultra price down to $399, which includes the free storage upgrade to 512GB.

$900 off : Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy S24 Ultra

: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy S24 Ultra $700-$750 off : Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy S24+, iPhone 16 Pro Max

: Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy S24+, iPhone 16 Pro Max $600-$650 off: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Pixel 8 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

Galaxy S24, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Pixel 8 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max $500-$550 off : Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Pixel 8, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro

: Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Pixel 8, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro $400-$450 off: Galaxy Z flip 4, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Pixel 7 Pro

You’ll find older devices and their values at the link below. The list was too long to show them all.

Pre-order Galaxy S25 Ultra

NOTE: Don’t forget that in addition to the trade-in program, Samsung is handing out up to $300 in credits to spend on storage upgrades and accessories, plus we have a bonus $50 credit added in our links.

Best Galaxy S25+ trade values: If we look at the Galaxy S25+, the trade values do dip from the Ultra, but not by that much on some. For example, the top value is $700, which you can get by trading in a Galaxy S24+ – that’s the same price from above. With $700 off today, you would pay just $299 for a Galaxy S25+. There are also great values on phones from a couple of years ago, like $400 for a Galaxy S22+.

$700 off : Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+

: Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ $600 off : Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra $500 off: Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip 5 $400 off : Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4

: Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4 $300 off: Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra

Pre-order Galaxy S25+

Best Galaxy S25 trade values: Finally, if you are going for the smallest Galaxy S25, this little guy will see trade-ins top out at $500. You can basically trade-in any Samsung phone from the past couple of years to get that full $500, including the Galaxy S24.

$500 off : Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5

: Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 $400 off: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+

Pre-order Galaxy S25