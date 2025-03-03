The Pixel 9a is not much of a secret at this point, thanks to countless retailer leaks that have given us imagery, specs, and a launch date. This is one of the worst kept secrets in recent tech memory, with the only surprise being that it is arriving so soon. We typically see Google’s A-Series phones much later in the year, often around Google I/O in May. For those thinking that might still happen, I’d point you to FCC listings that showed up for the phone a month ago as evidence that the Pixel 9a really is coming soon.

At least three devices that are each listed as a “Phone” from Google are on the way, first popping up at the FCC at the beginning of February. Apologies for not sharing this news sooner, but there were much thicker leaks happening at the time. Those devices have FCC model numbers of GXQ96, GTF7P, and G3Y12.

There isn’t much to learn from the FCC listings after so much info has already arrived, like high-res pictures, specs, and hands-on videos. That said, we do see clarity on network support, plus we see confirmations of NFC and wireless charging returning, WiFi 6E, and more.

In the bottom image, we can also see that Google plans to have satellite support, just like the previous Pixel 9 series of devices. The digital label for FCC certification says “The satellite feature on this device must be turned off at all times while on board an aircraft by turning on airplane mode.” So yeah, that’s coming to Google’s budget line.

As for timing, these FCC listings went live on February 7, suggesting a launch happening quite soon. The rumor is for it to launch in the month of March. As a comparison, the Pixel 9 series hit the FCC in July of last year and then launched in August. The Pixel 8a showed up at the FCC in mid-March and then arrived in early May at Google I/O.

