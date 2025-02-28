With so much focus on Samsung launching the Galaxy S25 series in recent weeks, we shouldn’t forget that they still have other devices that are constantly seeing discounts. The Galaxy Watch Ultra, for example, has a great promo running right now that gets you $230 off with no trade-in or any other special action required. Of course, the discount can increase with a trade, but you don’t have to do that.

So here’s the deal.

$230 OFF NO TRADE : Nothing to trade in to Samsung? That’s fine. All you do is hit this link, pick from Marine, Trail, or Peakform bands (and colors), and then scroll into the trade-in section. If you click the “No” button, you’ll get an instant $230 discount. And that is all you do. From that moment forward, your Galaxy Watch Ultra would cost just $419.99.

: Nothing to trade in to Samsung? That’s fine. All you do is hit this link, pick from Marine, Trail, or Peakform bands (and colors), and then scroll into the trade-in section. If you click the “No” button, you’ll get an instant $230 discount. And that is all you do. From that moment forward, your Galaxy Watch Ultra would cost just $419.99. $400 OFF WITH TRADE: But let’s say you have a trade-in – Samsung will give you up to $400 off. There is something to keep in mind here, though. Samsung isn’t adding your trade onto that $230 discount, so in order to make this worth it, you would have to trade in something worth more than $230. For watches with those values, you are looking at a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic ($400), Watch 5 Pro ($350), Watch 6 ($300), or Watch 5 ($275). With a full $400 off with trade, the Galaxy Watch Ultra would run you $249.99.

Need to know anything else about the Galaxy Watch Ultra? Here’s our review. Spoiler alert – we really like it, even if it looks a bit goofy. Samsung went all-out on this watch and you’ll know it the minute you slap it on the wrist.

Samsung Deal Link