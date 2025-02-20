Announced this week, Gemini Advanced users on mobile can now access Deep Research. With this, Gemini can generate “comprehensive, easy-to-read reports” on nearly any research topic, with the goal being to save users hours of research time.

Deep Research was rolled out back in December as experimental. It would appear things are going well from Google’s perspective with this expansion to mobile users, but if you’re curious how Deep Research works, it’s actually not too complicated to use.

As Gemini itself explains, “Gemini’s Deep Research automates complex web research. You provide a question, it creates a research plan, browses the web, and generates a detailed report with source links in minutes, saving hours of work.”

Again, you’ll need Gemini Advanced to utilize it, but since Google has been giving that away to quite a few users, there should be a lot of you who have access.

// Google