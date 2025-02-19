OnePlus announced this week that OnePlus 13 owners, after updating to the latest version of Instagram, will have access to a new Night Mode shooting setting inside the app.

When shooting with the native camera inside of Instagram, OnePlus 13 owners should be able to capture much better photos in low light conditions, thanks to denoising and stacked image processing software. And according to OnePlus, this should all happen automatically. When a scene is dim, a moon icon at the top of the Instagram camera’s UI will indicate that Night Mode has been turned on.

How it Works

Open Instagram’s camera (make sure you’re on the latest app version!).

When the scene gets dim, Night Mode kicks in automatically , look for the moon icon at the top.

look for the moon icon at the top. Tap the shutter, hold steady for a few seconds, and let the magic happen.

Voilà! A crisp, vibrant photo or Story-ready clip, even in the dark.

If you own a OnePlus 13, give it a try the next time you’re in the dark.

// OnePlus