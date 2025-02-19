Android Automotive is Getting “Dozens” of New Apps and Games

Google’s Android Automotive, the car infotainment system that powers vehicles from Volvo, Polestar, and others, is getting an app upgrade this week. Google says that “dozens” of new apps are coming to cars with Google built-in, thanks to the car ready mobile apps program they introduced last year to help developers bring software to the car experience.

In a brief announcement, Google didn’t provide a list of the dozens of apps and games, but they did offer up this Google Play link that filters the store by all of the “car compatible apps” available. Google did at least highlight F1 TV, Farm Heroes Saga, Chess Online, and Kids Puzzles in the header image above.

To start, all of the “dozens” of new apps and games will arrive on select Polestar and Volvo cars with more makes and models on the way, “soon.”

// Google