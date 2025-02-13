Gemini Advanced Can Now Reference Past Chats

Google announced today that users of Gemini Advanced can now have the AI bot reference past chats, meaning you should no longer have to dig through past threads and conversations.

If you want to begin a project with Gemini, this will be a very helpful tool. Moving forward, a user would be able to get summaries of entire conversations, which makes the collecting of information that much easier.

Google says that this feature is starting to roll out in English for Gemini Advanced subscribers via Google One AI Premium Plan on the Gemini web and mobile app.

Go test it out.

