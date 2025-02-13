Have we found any new goodies tucked inside the latest Android 16 Beta 2 build that dropped earlier in the day? Umm, a couple! We’ll continue to dive-in and see what else we can find, so refresh this post throughout the day to see all that’s fun and new in Android 16 Beta 2.

Double press Power Button adds Google Wallet shortcut

For more years than I can recall, Google has allowed Android phones to open their cameras by double-pressing the power button. Some manufacturers have tweaked how this works in weird ways (like OnePlus), but it is mostly a standard Android feature. In Android 16 Beta 2, Google is adding its first new addition to this shortcut – Google Wallet!

Now, when you head into the “Double press power button” settings area, you’ll see a new choice of Wallet in there. Simply switch to that and you’ll be able to double press your power button to launch Google Wallet instead of the camera.

Extra Dim returns to display settings

Extra dim is one of those settings that I absolutely love. When first introduced, I appreciated Google’s acknowledgement that there are moments where we might want our phone displays to go even dimmer, particularly at night just before bed. Then that setting disappeared or moved or was renamed or became less prominent. Well, for Android 16 Beta 2, it has returned to the “Display & touch” settings area as a simple toggle. This is, in a way, a bit of a downgrade after Google once added it to the accessibility area with more ways to adjust it.

Switch Users widget is new

For those of you with multiple user accounts on your device, you can now add a widget to your home screen that will let you quickly switch. This was not in Android 16 Beta 1, as far as we can tell and is new here.

More stuff is coming…we hope…but it might not.