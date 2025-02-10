OnePlus confirmed this morning that it will launch the OnePlus Watch 3 smartwatch on February 18. Allow the hype to commence.

Beyond just a great look at the design and the launch date, OnePlus highlights a few key features for the device, as well as offers savings to those who are interested. A couple of specs will include up to 5 days of battery life when in Smart Mode, plus hardware that features a titanium bezel and sapphire crystal glass. We’ll have the full spec sheet available once the device launches on February 18.

In the meantime, how about saving some money on the device? OnePlus is offering $30 off the device when you register on their site. It appears you can save another $30 when you pre-order with code TIME1010. We like free money.

This is a good looking device, plus it’s reported this thing should have crazy battery life. We like that. We’ll see you on February 18 for official pricing and specs.