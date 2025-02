OnePlus confirmed this morning that it will launch the OnePlus Watch 3 smartwatch on February 18. Allow the hype to commence.

Beyond just a great look at the design and the launch date, OnePlus highlights a few key features for the device, as well as offers savings to those who are interested. A couple of specs will include up to 5 days of battery life when in Smart Mode, plus hardware that features a titanium bezel and sapphire crystal glass.¬†We’ll have the full spec sheet available once the device launches on February 18.

In the meantime, how about saving some money on the device? OnePlus is offering $30 off the device when you register on their site. It appears you can save another $30 when you pre-order with code TIME1010. We like free money.

This is a good looking device, plus it’s reported this thing should have crazy battery life. We like that. We’ll see you on February 18 for official pricing and specs.