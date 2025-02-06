Big fans of using AI to generate fake realities, Google has some news for you. The Reimagine tool in Magic Editor will now embed an “imperceptible, digital watermark” directly into your images through Google Photos, so that we all know what you’ve done.

Google is using SynthID to do this, as it helps everyone “quickly and easily” identify AI-generated content. While some image edits with AI may not be caught by SynthID because they are so minor, folks turning a dark sky into a sunny day and removing an entire crowd are about to have their unrealities exposed.

The Reimagine tool in Google Photos is available on the Pixel 9 series. It allows you to use Magic Editor and AI to reimagine a photo by describing an edit to it with text. That text can then transform an imagine into something completely different than was originally captured. Like, I just edited a picture of my cat sitting in a chair to him now living his best life next to an Irish castle with the sun rising behind him. What a legend.

This isn’t the first move that Google has made to note when an image has been messed with using AI. They announced back in October that they would start adding an “Edited with Google AI” data point to the metadata of images in Google Photos.

// Google