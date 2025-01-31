T-Mobile Starlink Sent Out a Lot of Invites to Pixel 9 Owners

The T-Mobile Starlink beta program sure seems to have opened up this week for Pixel 9 owners who signed up as a part of the beta. Yesterday, numerous Pixel 9 and 9 Pro owners across various reddit threads all shared a text message they had received to confirm they had been given access. I also received the text message on Pixel 9 Pro with a T-Mobile SIM card inside.

While the majority of the invites from yesterday appear to have mostly been shared by Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro owners, there should be Samsung phone owners getting invited too (if they weren’t already invited). At one point, T-Mobile had an official list of Samsung devices that were supported, but they have since scrubbed the list from this support page. It previously stated that the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and all of the Galaxy S24 devices were eligible as long as they were running Android 15+. The Pixel 9 series all runs Android 15 as well.

That text message you should should see if invited is as follows:

T-Mobile: Great news! You’re in the T-Mobile Starlink beta. You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere. Make sure your phone’s software is updated to the latest version. Questions? Please visit t-mo.co/satellite01

For me, I’ve since switched from Pixel 9 Pro to a Galaxy S25 Ultra and the beta access for T-Mobile Starlink seems to have carried over. You can see in the screenshot below that it still says, “You’re subscribed” to satellite messaging. So, if you own a Galaxy S25 now thanks to your early pre-order, you may gain access shortly.

Anyone else get invites?

// reddit