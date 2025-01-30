When Google announced Gemini 2.0 back in December, it was a big deal for AI nerds. Said to be twice as fast as Gemini 1.5 Pro, Google was so hyped about 2.0 that it launched a preview Flash version for Android users to play with and do whatever it is you do with AI on a phone. Things must have gone well there, because Google has announced today that Gemini 2.0 Flash is now the default on mobile.

That’s the news – that Gemini 2.0 Flash is what you’ll use if you open the Gemini app on your phone. However, if you don’t want to for some reason, you can still tap the top menu and switch to 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro for “the next few weeks.”

What does this mean for you, the Gemini mobile app user? Good question! Ummm, Gemini is supposedly excellent at helping you research things, analyze entire books or reports, getting things done across Google apps, to code some stuff, or to be there as a voice to lean on when you need support before a big speech. I mean, that’s what Google tells us it’ll do. And that’s awesome, if those are things you need in life.

With Gemini 2.0 Flash, all of those things I mentioned above will happen way faster.

As a bonus, Google says that Gemini Advanced subscribers can now access Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental.

Introducing Gemini 2.0 Flash to Gemini What: Gemini is now powered by 2.0 Flash, our latest model that is designed for the agentic era, delivering fast responses and stronger performance across a number of key benchmarks for everyday help with tasks like brainstorming, learning, or writing.

In addition to 2.0 Flash, Gemini Advanced users will continue to have access to a 1M token context window for up to 1,500 pages of file uploads, priority access to features such as Deep Research and Gems, 2TB of storage, and more.

Gemini 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro will remain available for the next few weeks.

Why: With faster responses and improved performance, we’re making it easier for you to unlock new ways to create, interact, and collaborate with Gemini. Priority access with Gemini Advanced: Try our 2.0 Pro Experimental model What: Gemini Advanced users can now try 2.0 Pro Experimental, our leading model designed to be exceptional at complex tasks, providing better factuality and stronger performance for coding and math prompts.

Whether you’re tackling advanced coding challenges, like generating a specific program from scratch, or solving mathematical problems, like developing complex statistical models or quantum algorithms, 2.0 Pro Experimental will help you navigate even the most complex tasks with greater ease and accuracy.

This experimental model is meant to be an early preview and can have unexpected behaviors and may make mistakes. Additionally this model will not have access to real-time information and won’t be compatible with some Gemini features in its experimental state.

Why: We believe in rapid iteration and bringing the best of Gemini to the world, and we want to give Gemini Advanced subscribers priority access to our latest AI innovations. Your feedback helps us improve these models over time and learning from experimental launches informs how we release models more widely.

// Google | Gemini