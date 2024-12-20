Samsung’s super-duper, top of the line Android tablet is getting some crazy end of the year sale right now, bringing the price down to just $199. That’s $1000 off of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra’s starting price, and for this tablet, $199 is a very good deal.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra sits atop the Android tablet throne, with its 14.6-inch display and 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB RAM, Dimensity 9300+ chipset, microSD slot, whopping 11,200mAh battery, and IP68 rating. This is a beast of an Android tablet, certainly more than capable of handling most things you’ll throw at it.

Samsung’s deal is straightforward enough. To start, buyers get an instant discount of $200 off the price, which can then be coupled with any trade-in you might have. The max instant trade-in value you can receive is $800, resulting in a total of $1,000 off of the device, bringing your grand total to just $199. Again, if you can get this device for as little as $199, that would be solid.

To take advantage of Samsung’s offer, follow the link.