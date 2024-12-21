It appears we should be looking forward to more from OnePlus beyond the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. In a new report, we can add the OnePlus Watch 3 to the list, detailed to be launched sometime in Q1 of next year.

Notable upgrades for the device are detailed to include a new rotating bezel, something we’ve seen from Samsung in the past. You can rotate the bezel to interact with the UI, which can be useful in some instances. Another big upgrade could be the addition of ECG support, allowing users to monitor their heart rate and even measure for rhythm disorders.

Talks of an LTE model are also reported, though, it’s unknown if an LTE connected model will make its way to the US. Reported specs include the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, as well as a 500mAh+ battery. We expect it to launch with Wear OS 5 for software.

As for appearance, it’s shown that OnePlus Watch 3 should look very similar to the existing OnePlus Watch 2, which is not a bad looking smartwatch by any means.

The OnePlus 13 lineup is already sounding pretty groovy, so the addition of a smartwatch to pair with it is something we’re all for. Fingers crossed it’s a good.

