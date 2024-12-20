This week, it was leaked that Samsung appears to have the date for its next Galaxy Unpacked event — January 22. That’s merely a month from now, meaning we should soon have the Galaxy S25 series in hand and that’s exciting.

Courtesy of @evleaks who posted the above image to their Twitter account, we’re shown what we think is the corners of upcoming devices. From the few images we have seen of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, we suppose this looks legit, but if we’re only a month away, then there’s little point in speculating. Samsung should soon make the date official and then we can wait for real images.

The Galaxy S25 lineup should be a sweet addition to the Galaxy series. We believe it will launch with One UI 7, along with all sorts of AI-powered stuff. Yes, we’re talking about Now Bar. One big detail is that Samsung it almost certainly using Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets for these devices globally and not Exynos, so that’s a bonus.

As soon as Samsung makes the Unpacked date official, we’ll update you.

// @evleaks