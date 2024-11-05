A new season of Marvel SNAP has launched, bringing with it six new cards, two new locations, plus the return of Deadpool’s Diner.

Titled War of the Nine Realms, the season focuses heavily on Asgard’s heroes and villains, with characters such as Surtur, Malekith, Gorr the God Butcher, and Fenris Wolf getting released. Detailed info on each character is posted below. For those who horde their spotlight caches, I think it’s a safe bet that many will want to use keys on Frigga and Fenris Wolf weeks.

New Cards

Surtur – After you play a card with 10 or more Power, this gains +3 Power.

– Frigga – On Reveal: Add a copy of the last card you played to your hand. (if able)

– On Reveal: Malekith – On Reveal: Add a 1, 2, or 3-Cost card from your deck here, but don’t reveal it until the game ends.

– On Reveal: Fenris Wolf – Activate: Resurrect your opponent’s highest-Power discarded or destroyed card on your side of this location.

– Activate: Gorr the God Butcher – Ongoing: +2 Power for EACH On Reveal card in play.

– Ongoing: King Eitri – Activate: Draw a card from your deck that didn’t start there.

For new locations, we have Valhalla (After turn 4, cards here repeat their On Reveal abilities) and Yggdrasil (After each turn, give ALL cards at another location +1 Power). Both seem pretty powerful, especially Valhalla.

And yes, Deadpool’s Diner is making its return. Instead of cubes, players battle for Bubs, then use that currency to unlock in-game items. The new card attached to Diner is King Eitri. If you want to play him as quickly as possible, you’ll need to earn him via Deadpool’s Diner.

If you aren’t too busy with Pokemon Pocket, go have some fun.