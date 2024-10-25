Google Tasks has undergone quite the evolution from its initial launch many years ago. It’s a pretty great app these days, but in typical Google fashion, the company might be eyeing a way to replace it with an already existing service.

Spotted in a recent app teardown, it looks as though Google is working to integrate Tasks’ functions into Google Calendar. For example, Calendar as it exists today cannot edit subtasks, but the teardown is reported to show that it may be able to do so down the road. There’s also a new interface for managing lists that tasks can live in, similar to what we have in Tasks right now.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Google took a service and then combined it with an existing one. At the end of the day, if it’s easier to have a single app manage all of these things, then so be it. I’m not necessarily opposed to any of it, so long as they don’t kill specific functionality of Google Tasks.

As of now, there’s nothing official that Tasks is going away. If anything, this news is super odd considering all of the recent work Google has put into Tasks + Gemini compatibility. We’ll keep you posted if we learn more.

// Android Authority