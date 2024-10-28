There’s been so much focus on Google building up its custom chipsets for Pixel phones that it was only a matter of time until the same talk shifted to Pixel watches. The latest intel suggests that Google will bring a custom Tensor chip to the Pixel Watch 5 in 2026.

According to a recent report from Android Authority, Google is eyeing to bring a custom Tensor chip to the Pixel Watch 5, as possibly evidenced in a leak from Google’s gChips division. What was taken from the leak is a possible codename for the chip in NPB (presumably short for Newport Beach), as well as a potential core configuration — 1x Arm Cortex-A78 + 2x Arm Cortex-A55.

Beyond that, it seems to be all speculation, such as the process node technology to be used. It’s suggested that Google will use a 3nm process node, but that is yet to be confirmed or even leaked.

Most importantly to us, Google seems committed to making Pixel Watches better and a big part of its hardware ecosystem. We enjoy the Pixel Watch 3 significantly, so let’s keep it rolling.

// Android Authority