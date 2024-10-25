If the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is too big for you, then maybe you’d prefer the Galaxy Z Flip 6? If you’ve been holding out, your patience has paid off, with Samsung currently selling the foldable for as low as $349, thanks to instant credits and enhanced trade-in values.

To save the absolute top dollar, you’ll need a very good trade-in, which saves you a maximum of $650. However, Samsung is also giving everybody $250 of instant savings even if you don’t have a trade-in device. That’s generous. On top of that, you’ll want to select an eligible color for an additional savings. And lastly, if you can take advantage of Samsung Offer Programs, we highlight recommend that you do.

In our review, we determined that if you like flip phones, you’ll probably love the Z Flip 6. It has been upgraded in so many ways over the years, from the battery life to the camera system. During his review, Kellen labeled this the “king of flip phones,” which means something quite significant coming from him.

Follow the link below to save that money.