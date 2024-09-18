At long, long last we have a flip photo button inside of Google Photos. Let’s frickin’ go, folks. Honestly, I’ve maybe thought about flipping a photo twice in my life, but in case you’re someone who wants to flip everything, you now can.

To start flippin’, edit a photo, then under the crop section you’ll see a new flip option button. It’s that simple. We’re not sure why this took so long.

Was there a large group on people who were clamoring for this or something?

// reddit